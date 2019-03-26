More on Conn's Q4 mixed results

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail same-store sales down 1.4% in Q4.

Non-Harvey same store sales up 3.7%.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $100.29M (-6.2%); Home appliance: $83.57M (-1.1%); Consumer electronics: $91.57M (+11.7%); Home office: $25.81M (+1.7%); Other: $4.17M (-3.6%); Repair service agreement commissions: $29.82M (+7.7%); Service revenues: $3.5M (-4.2%).

Credit revenue rose 9.6% to $94.1M.

Furniture unit volume dropped 4% & mattress unit volume decreased 18.3%.

Home appliance unit volume fell 10% and Consumer electronic unit volume +0.5%.

Home office unit volume declined 3%.

Retail gross margin expanded 230 bps to 42.4%.

SG&A expense rate grew 120 bps to 29.2%.

Retail operating margin improved 160 bps to 16.1%.

Retail store count +7 Y/Y to 125.

Q1 FY2019 Guidance: Same-store sales: -5% to -1%; Retail gross margin: 39.5% to 40%; SG&A expense rate: 32.5% to 33.5%; Provision for bad debts: $38.5M to $42.5M; Finance charges and other revenues: $88.5M to $92.5M; Interest expense : $15M to $16M.

CONN -0.21% premarket.

