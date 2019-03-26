Futures rise as Treasury yields tick higher

U.S. stock index futures are on course to climb 0.5% at the open after the DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed the session on Monday back where they started.

Bond yields are edging higher, with the 10-year Treasury note up 3 bps to 2.45%, easing the stock market's worries about an inverted yield curve and looming recession .

The next signals investors will be looking to is a full day of Fedspeak, with speeches ahead from Fed Presidents Charles Evans, Patrick Harker and Mary Daly.

