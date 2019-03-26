WABCO inks $180M power steering deal

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) announces that its R. H. Sheppard subsidiary inked a $180M long-term extension agreement with one of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers to supply power steering gears for its truck brands in the U.S.

The company says the deal builds on its long standing partnerships with the OEM

Under the agreement, WABCO will furnish the OEM with its leading M-Series and D-Series power steering gears, covering a broad range of Class 5 to 8 medium and heavy-duty trucks for two of the OEM‘s leading brands.

Source: Press Release