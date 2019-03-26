McCormick reaffirms FY2019 guidance

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 4% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $744.9M (flat); Flavor Solutions: $486.6M (+3%).

Gross margin rate flat at 37.9%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $135.3M (+4%); Flavor Solutions: $63.7M (+4%).

Adjusted operating margin rate increased 40 bps to 16.2%.

Income from unconsolidated operations expanded 24.7% to $10.1M.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +1% to +3% (+3% to +5% in constant currency); Operating income: +10% to +12%; Adjusted operating income: +7% to +9%; Tax rate: ~22%; Diluted EPS: $5.09 to $5.19; Adjusted diluted EPS: $5.17 to $5.27.

