Consumer 

MGM and Melco said to have gained share in Macau

|About: MGM Resorts International (MGM)|By:, SA News Editor

Checks from Nomura Instinet indicate that not all Macau operators have been negatively impacted by low VIP volumes and hold in rates in March. The firm believes MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) continue to gain share within the sector.

Nomura is positive on the sector as a whole. "With forward EBITDA multiples for Buy-rated MLCO, MGM, and WYNN below their respective historical averages, we believe the risk/reward is skewed to the upside," writes analyst Harry Curtis.

"Of the four Macau stocks we cover, we continue to favor MLCO, MGM, and WYNN over Neutral-rated LVS, based on their expected higher growth prospects (MGM and MLCO) and less demanding valuations (NASDAQ:WYNN)," he adds.

