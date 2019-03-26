Thor Industries -2% after BAML warning

Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates coverage of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) with an Underperform rating.

Analyst John Lovallo and team forecast a "work-down" of U.S. RV inventory at the dealer level through at least Q3. The slowdown in RV production and a mismatch between manufacturer shipments vs. retail sales is expected to impact Thor negatively.

BAML assigns a price objective of $62 to Thor.