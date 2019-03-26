Thor Industries -2% after BAML warning

Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates coverage of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) with an Underperform rating.
Analyst John Lovallo and team forecast a "work-down" of U.S. RV inventory at the dealer level through at least Q3. The slowdown in RV production and a mismatch between manufacturer shipments vs. retail sales is expected to impact Thor negatively.
BAML assigns a price objective of $62 to Thor.
Shares of Thor are down 1.75% in premarket trading to $58.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $47.71 to $117.20.
