Autolus Therapeutics' AUTO3 shows positive action in pALL study

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will host its R&D Day today in New York. Highlights:

Updated data from its open-label Phase 1/2 trial, AMELIA, evaluating T cell therapy candidate AUTO3 in pediatric acute lymphocytic leukemia (pALL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) showed a treatment effect. 100% (n=6/6) of pALL patients receiving the highest dose achieved minimal residual disease (MRD) negative complete responses (CR). 67% (n=4/6) showed ongoing MRD negative CR remissions with durations up to 10 months at data cutoff. The Phase 2 portion should launch in H2.