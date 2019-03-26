Colony Industrial acquires warehouses in NJ and Las Vegas

Colony Capital's (NYSE:CLNY) industrial platform acquires three light industrial warehouses in northern New Jersey and Las Vegas, NV, adding 694,962 square feet to its portfolio.

Financial terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

Colony acquired a 271,176 square-foot class A building in Mahwah, NJ that is 100% leased to Snow Joe in a long-term lease.

Colony Industrial also acquired the Northern Beltway portfolio consisting of two class A light industrial buildings totaling 423,786 square feet that are 92% leased to four tenants, including GE, the Department of Veteran Affairs, and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

