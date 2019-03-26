Cronos Group up 2% premarket on Q4 report

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is up 2% premarket on light volume following the release of its Q4 and 2018 results. Highlights:

Wholly owned licensed cannabis producer Peace Naturals Project completed the first harvest in December in the newly completed Building 4 (286K sq. ft.).

An 850K sq. ft. facility to be built in Kingsville, Ontario.

45K sq. ft. greenhouse in Israel will be completed next quarter. Manufacturing facility will be completed in H2.

Earlier this month, a $2.4B equity investment by Altria Group closed.

Q4 revenue: $5.6M (+250%); gross profit before fair value adjustments: $2.5M (+525%).

Q4 operating expenses: $12.4M (+328%).

2018 revenue: $17.1M (+317%); net loss: ($19.1M); loss/share: ($0.11); cash flow ops: ($9.7M) (-76%).