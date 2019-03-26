Bed Bath & Beyond +16% with activists gearing up

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) soars in early trading after The Wall Street Journal reports that an activist group is targeting turning over the company's entire board.

Legion Partners Asset Management, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors are the activists on the move. They control around a 5% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond between them.

On Wall Street, the retailer landed an upgrade from Raymond James to Strong Buy from Market Perform, while Morgan Stanley thinks the activist action could set a floor on Bed Bath & Beyond's share price.