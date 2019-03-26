Rosengren calls for shorter-duration securities on Fed balance sheet

It's a mistake to focus on the size of Fed's balance sheet, with less attention paid to the quantity of bank reserves and the duration of the assets being held, said Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren in a speech Monday evening.

With lower interest rates globally, many central banks have little room to reduce short-term rates in the next downturn.

"This will likely generate an increased need to utilize the balance sheet as a stimulative tool," Rosengren said.

Lowering the duration of securities held as assets may be an important part of balance-sheet normalization and "would give the Federal Reserve the flexibility to take the policy step of lengthening the maturity of its balance sheet assets the next time a significant economic downturn occurs," he said.

