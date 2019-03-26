FactSet reports mixed Q2, in-line outlook

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reports Q2 results that beat on EPS and narrowly missed on revenue. The in-line FY19 outlook has revenue from $1.41B to $1.45B (consensus: $1.44B) and narrows the EPS forecast from the prior $9.45 to $9.65 to $9.50 to $9.65 (consensus: $9.55).

Annual Subscription Value plus professional services had a 6% growth rate, excluding the effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency.

The operating margin was 33.2% compared to last year's 31.4%.

Client count had a net increase of 100 to 5,405. User count grew by 6,854 to 122,063. Annual client retention was 91% as a percentage of clients and 95% as a percentage of ASV.

Cash from operating activities increased to $99.2M from $92.5M last year. FCF totaled $87.3M. Capex grew to $12M from $6.5M on new offices and tech.

Earnings call starts at 11 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

