FTC requests additional info on Bristol-Myers/Celgene tie-up

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) discloses that it and acquisition target Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) have received requests from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for additional information and documents related to the proposed merger. The FTC is looking specifically at marketed and pipeline products in psoriasis.

The request, the FTC's second, will extend the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 until 30 days after the companies have substantially complied with the second request, unless voluntarily extended by the parties or terminated earlier by the FTC.

The companies say that they still expect the transaction to close in Q3.