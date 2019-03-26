Rio Tinto, BHP restart some Australia operations after cyclones

Australian miners Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and BHP say they started to resume operations at some facilities that had been halted as two cyclones battered the country’s northern coastline over the weekend.

Rio says workers are returning to its ports and rail operations in Western Australia and that mining is resuming at its Robe Valley iron ore operations.

Rio also says its Weipa bauxite mine in Queensland state is ramping up after it was closed last Wednesday ahead of the bad weather.

BHP says there was no major damage to its iron ore operations at Port Headland, with clean-up work and systems and equipment safety checks underway.

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says its Port Hedland sites experienced minor flooding but mining and processing operations continued unaffected over the weekend.

Dalian iron ore closed lower as the Australian operations resumed.