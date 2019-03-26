Analysts mixed on Apple's Services event

Goldman Sachs says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Services announcements at yesterday's "Show Time" event were "materially different" than expected and, while interesting from a "platform churn point of view," are unlikely to have an impact on EPS in the short term with the possible exception of Arcade.

Goldman notes that the premium News feature was the only announced product that was immediately available while the long-expected Apple TV+ streaming service was previewed for fall with no pricing information.

The firm maintains a Neutral rating on Apple.

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating and boosts Apple's PT from $185 to $230 and raises its Services growth rate forecasts for CY19 and CY20.

The firm expects $59B+ in Services revenue for CY20.