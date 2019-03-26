Neptune former CEO prevails in royalty dispute

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) has received a judgment from the Superior Court of Québec regarding certain previous claims made by the Former CEO against the Corporation in respect of certain royalty payments.

The Corporation had also filed a counterclaim disputing the validity and interpretation of certain clauses contained in the Agreement and claiming the repayment of certain amounts previously paid.

Pursuant to the judgment rendered, which Neptune intends to appeal, the Court ruled in favour of the Former CEO that annual royalties be payable, with no limit to its duration, of 1% of the sales and other revenues incurred since March 1, 2014 and rejected the counterclaim filed by the Corporation.

Also, Neptune has begun commercial production and shipments of cannabis extracts.