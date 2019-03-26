Aldeyra up 60% premarket on positive reproxalap data

Thinly traded micro cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is up 60% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive results from the Phase 3 ALLEVIATE study evaluating reproxalap topical ophthalmic solution in patients with allergic conjunctivitis.

The study met the primary endpoint and the key secondary endpoint for both strengths assessed.

Participants receiving either the 0.25% or 0.5% formulations experienced statistically significant reductions in ocular itching compared to vehicle (placebo) (p<0.0001 and p=0.0025, respectively). Two-point responder rates for both doses were also statistically significantly greater than vehicle (p=0.0005 and p=0.0169, respectively).

The company plans to meet with the FDA in H2 to review the data and clarify a registration path.

Aldeyra has also closed a $60M loan with Hercules Capital.