Merck KGaA goes hostile in Versum takeover battle

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) formally launches a full takeover bid for Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) for $48/share, after a previous deal proposal for the same price was rejected by VSM management.

The German company says it is making its offer directly to VSM shareholders as an alternative to a negotiated transaction and believes the deal is superior to the proposed offer from Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Merck says it won fully committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas Fortis and Deutsche Bank in connection with the tender.