Acadia's president bids adieu

Acadia Healthcare's (NASDAQ:ACHC) President, Brent Turner is leaving the Company by mutual agreement effective as of March 19.

The Company and Mr. Turner have entered into a Separation Agreement, providing him a separation payment equal to $1M, a reduction in non-compete restricted period to one year and a mutual general release of claims.

Update: Mr. Turner's departure coincided with the publication of an article on SA the same day by Contributor Penn Little, who has extensively reported on the company since November 2018 about its alleged poor treatment of patients and deteriorating financial health.