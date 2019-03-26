Criteo gets sidelined on Google ad shift

KeyBanc downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from Overweight to Sector Weight citing yesterday's report that Google is considering ad tool changes that would target restrictions at the browser level.

KeyBanc says if Google blocks third-party tracking in Chrome, there would be a "massive disruption to Criteo and the digital ad industry."

The firm notes that the worst-case scenario is unlikely, but can't "disprove the bear case" until Google offers more details. And the uncertainty will likely create an overhang on Criteo that could last for several quarters.

More action: SunTrust downgrades Criteo from Buy to Hold and cuts the target from $32 to $24.