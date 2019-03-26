Citigroup expands into consumer-to-merchant digital payments

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is stepping into the consumer-to-merchants digital payments business, directly competing with fintech and expanding beyond the wholesale payments space.
It's developing a new service that will give institutional merchants the ability to collect from a wide range of payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, and new bank transfers such as Request to Pay and Open Banking.
Meanwhile, consumers will have access to a variety of payment methods.
Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions unit is teaming up with Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Payment Gateway Services, which is integrated with numerous acquirers and e-wallets, for the new digital offering.
Citi has expanded its global payments network by establishing direct connections to new instant payment schemes in over 20 countries.
