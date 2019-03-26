Weatherford +5% after completing sale of land drilling rigs

Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) +4.7% pre-market after tumbling 9.2% in yesterday's trade despite an apparent lack of news.

WFT says it completed the sale of two land drilling rigs that were relocated in Algeria and delivered two idle land drilling rigs from Iraq, for aggregate proceeds of $32M.

Also, WFT says it has brought to market the world's first remote-activated, single-trip deepwater completion system.

WFT says its TRIP system uses radio-frequency identification technology to deliver 100% percent interventionless operation in both producer and injector wells.