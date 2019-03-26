IMV reports mid-stage data on DPX-Survivac in ovarian cancer

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) announces preliminary data from the phase 2 portion of the DECIDE study in patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.

Six patients receiving DPX-Survivac monotherapy with intermittent low-dose cyclophosphamide (mCPA) have reached the first CT scan assessment with key related findings as follows:

83% of the subjects (5 of 6) show stable disease (SD), including two tumor regressions.

80% (4 of 5) with SD are in subjects with a lower baseline tumor burden (BTB), which also includes the two tumor regressions.

Durable clinical responses occurring after 140 days, have now lasted for 20 months or more. Additional data at the 140 day mark will be available by the end of H1.

The primary completion date is February 2020.