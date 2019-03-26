J&J antihistamine-releasing contact lens successful in late-stage studies

Johnson & Johnson Vision (NYSE:JNJ) announces positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating its investigational antihistamine-releasing contact lens (etafilcon A with 0.019 mg ketotifen). The data were just published in the journal Cornea.

Patients wearing the investigational contact lenses experienced statistically significantly and clinically significantly lower mean itching scores after their eyes were exposed to allergens compared to non-medicated control lenses. Participants experienced the benefit 15 minutes after lens insertion and continued to benefit for the duration of the 12-hour evaluation period.

The investigational lens did not demonstrate a clinically significant reduction in eye redness.

On the safety front, the most common adverse events were temporary pupil enlargement (2.1%) and stinging upon insertion (1.7%).