McDonald's CEO calls tech critical to growth

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) acquisition of Dynamic Yield is expected to give it the ability to vary electronic menu boards based on time, weather and regional factors, according to Bloomberg. The flexibility could allow McDonald's operators to respond to customer preferences in real time.

The restaurant company fired off the deal after giving Dynamic Yield's technology a test drive last year. The $300M deal is the largest since the company's investment in Chipotle more than 20 years ago.

"Technology is a critical element of our Velocity Growth Plan," notes CEO Steve Easterbrook on the deal. "With this acquisition, we're expanding both our ability to increase the role technology and data will play in our future and the speed with which we'll be able to implement our vision of creating more personalised experiences for our customers," he adds.