Square introduces invoice app; brings Stand to Japan

Square (NYSE:SQ) introduces its invoices app in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the U.K., and Australia.

App allows sellers to create, manage, and send invoices using mobile devices.

“With the Square Invoices app, small business owners are able to get paid remotely and access their funds quickly and securely," says Alyssa Henry, seller lead at Square.

Separately, in Japan, Square introduces Stand for iPad and its reader for contactless and chip.

Square gains 1.8% in premarket trading.

