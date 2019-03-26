Petrobras nears end of rights dispute, paving way for giant oil tender

Brazil’s government will announce "within days" a deal with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to settle the multi-billion-dollar transfer of rights dispute and clear the way to auction billions of barrels of oil in the offshore Santos Basin, Economy Minister Guedes says.

Guedes is not divulging details about the accord, but a senator who leads the government coalition in the upper chamber has said the two sides were closing in on a value of ~$9B.

PBR could also receive nearly the same amount from winners of the auction to compensate for exploratory and infrastructure work it has done in the basin.

The government and the company were tens of billions of dollars apart until fairly recently - PBR had claimed it was owed as much as $30B while some officials said the company actually owed money to the state - but now the gap is said to be effectively closed, with both sides focusing on the terms of the ensuing auction.