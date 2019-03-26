Sun Life highlights digital, reaffirms medium-term goals at investor day

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) emphasizes the role of digital innovation in driving better client outcomes and reaffirms its medium-term financial goals at its investor day event.

In Insurance and Wealth Solutions in Canada, aims to leverage digital innovations in mobile apps and online to be more personal, proactive, and predictive with clients at "moments that matter."

In U.S. Group Benefits, sees focus on digital, data, and analytics personalizing, simplifying, and helping to close coverage gaps.

Medium term financial objectives include underlying EPS growth of 8%-10%, underlying ROE of 12%-14%, and a common share dividend payout ratio of 40%-50% of underlying net income.

Previously: Sun Life raised to buy by Argus (Dec. 31, 2018)