EyeGate confirms path to de novo filing for OBG

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) has met with the FDA regarding its Ocular Bandage Gel ("OBG") product and has confirmed its path to a de novo filing.

The FDA, based on the PRK study has allowed EyeGate to move forward with a pivotal study, which will allow for a de novo filing.

The Company plans to file the Investigational Device Exemption for initiation of the study in Q2 and to complete it in Q3.

EyeGate expects to launch OBG product for the PRK indication in 2020.

The De Novo pathway is designed for products that have no predicate devices for comparison.