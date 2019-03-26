Latest 737 MAX news roundup

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has reportedly suspended the 737 MAX 8's airworthiness certification, which took Boeing (NYSE:BA) 15 months to get and finally obtained in October 2017.

It follows a report from the NYT that suggested "during flight simulations recreating the problems in the fatal Lion Air crash, pilots discovered that they had less than 40 seconds to override the Boeing 737 MAX MCAS system and avert disaster."

Meanwhile, the preliminary report on the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash will very likely be released this week, according to Ethiopia's transport ministry.