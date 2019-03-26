Analysts differ over Apple streaming impact on Netflix

Needham warns that Apple's new streaming video service could "poison" Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as it arrives to compete directly with 900M captive users already in the hopper.

Analyst Laura Martin notes that Apple also has the ability to bundle games, news, music and TV as it sells iPhones to build up the service. Needham keeps a Hold rating on Netflix.

On the other side of the ledger, Raymond James thinks the competition from Apple isn't anything Netflix hasn't already seen. "Similar offerings already exist, suggesting this service is more incremental than revolutionary," observes analyst Justin Patterson. "We believe Apple’s and Disney’s launches will not adversely affect Netflix’s competitive position," he concludes. RJ sticks with a Strong Buy rating on Netflix and price target of $470.

Netflix is flat in premarket trading after shares also rode through yesterday's Apple event unscathed.