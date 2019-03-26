Sterling gains as Rees-Mogg sparks hope for May's Brexit

The British pound gains against the U.S. dollar after Brexit proponent Jacob Rees-Mogg signals that he could back Theresa May's deal to exit the EU.

The pound rises 0.3% to $1.3241 against the greenback, erasing a decline of as much as 0.3% earlier.

Rees-Mogg leads a group of lawmakers known as the European Research Group that has opposed the U.K. Prime Minister's plan; now he says that May's deal was "better than not leaving at all."

