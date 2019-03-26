Vale sees 8% gain in Q4 iron ore production

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says its iron ore production rose 8.2% Y/Y but fell 3.8% Q/Q to 101M metric tons in Q4, which closed about a month before the collapse of its tailings dam at Brumadinho killed hundreds of people.

For FY 2018, Vale’s iron ore output totaled 384.6M mt, slightly below its previous guidance of 390M mt.

Vale also says the annualized impact to iron ore production due to the January dam disaster stands at 92.8M mt.

The company previously has said it expected to produce 400M mt of iron ore in 2019, but that is unlikely as 80M mt of capacity are currently offline.