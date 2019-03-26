BAML confident on Tempur Sealy

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) and calls it a top hardlines pick.

The firm points to significant market share gains against Serta-Simmons and sees upside with Tempur Sealy's relationship with Mattress Firm.

"We continue to see a reconciliation between TPX and Mattress Firm as likely given positive TPX management commentary on the 4Q call. We think it would be in the economic interests of both parties and we believe that SSB’s recent underperformance increases the possibility," observes analyst Curtis Nagle.

BAML has a price objective of $75 on Tempur Sealy vs. the 52-week high of $59.73. Shares of TPX are up 36% YTD.