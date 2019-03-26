Nvidia CEO: No plans for more M&A

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has no plans for further acquisitions for now after the $7B Mellanox purchase.

Huang, speaking at the Calcalist conference: “I like to have money and so I am going to save money for a while. This is a great acquisition. I am not looking for another."

Huang says everybody wanted Mellanox and when asked if Nvidia paid too much, he responds: "Beyond imagination."

But Huang praises Mellanox's technology and future potential. Nvidia plans to "keep every single product line" from the company.

The CEO wants to "double down" on data centers, which grew 52% last year to $2.9B in sales or about a quarter of Nvidia's overall revenue.

Nvidia shares are up 3.2% pre-market to $179.30.

