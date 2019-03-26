CytoDyn's PRO 140 continues to show positive action in HIV

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces that new data show that weekly doses of 525 mg and 700 mg of leronlimab (PRO 140) in HIV-1-positive patients produced a 90% response rate in patients who passed the first 10 weeks of monotherapy without virologic failure.

About 30% of patients receiving the 525 mg dose fail within the first 10 weeks while 17% of those receiving the 700 mg dose do.

Patients receiving the 525 mg dose who pass the first 10 weeks reached an average of 32 weeks with sustained viral load suppression.

The company is in the process of submitting its rolling marketing application to the FDA. Three sections have been filed with two to go.

Leronlimab is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that plays multiple roles with implications in HIV infection, tumor metastasis, and immune signaling. The HIV virus needs CCR5 to infect healthy T cells.