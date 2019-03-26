WPT Industrial REIT announces agreement to acquire $226M infill logistics portfolio and credit facility amendment

WPT Industrial REIT (OTCQX:WPTIF +0.7% ) announced plans to acquire a portfolio of 13 industrial buildings and 3 land parcels totaling ~2.2M sq. ft of gross leasable area.

Total purchase price for the Acquisition Portfolio is ~$226M, which is expected to be funded with cash on hand and proceeds from the REITs senior unsecured credit facility.

The REIT has received lender commitments to amend and extend the Credit Facility, increasing availability from $300M to $450M and maintaining an additional $300M accordion feature.

"With the new amendment to our Credit Facility, we will have increased capacity and flexibility to continue our pursuit of strategic acquisition and development opportunities for the REIT,” said Scott Frederiksen, CEO.