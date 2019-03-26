Moleculin reports mid-stage data on annamycin in AML in US and Poland

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces positive interim safety and efficacy data from two ongoing Phase 1/2 studies of Annamycin.

In the first study, being conducted in the US, four patients have completed treatment at 100 mg/m2 with no significant adverse events, and the study will now proceed to the next higher dose of 120 mg/m2.

The second trial, taking place in Poland, started at a 120 mg/m2 dose of Annamycin and has treated three patients. The first patient treated received a single course of Annamycin and his bone marrow blasts have reduced from 60% to 11%.

To date in Poland, one patient experienced grade 2 mucositis and no other adverse events have been reported.

Trial results for the other two patients treated in Poland will not be known until Q2.