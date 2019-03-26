Neptune +6% on initiating production and shipping of cannabis extracts

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) has completed initial commercial production lots and is now shipping cannabis extracts from its licensed, GPP facility in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Upon successful analysis and testing, the products are now being shipped and invoiced.

The completion of investments for installation of Phase 2 ethanol-based extraction equipment remains on track for the end of March, with operations planned to ramp up total annual processing capacity of 200,000 kg by July, pending regulatory approvals.

Neptune has also initiated, planning for the third phase of its capacity expansion investments, which will bring its total extraction capacity to 6,000,000 kg.