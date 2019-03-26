Simon launches online premium outlet platform

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) starts a new online outlet shopping platform that's intended to drive business both online and in the stores of participating retailers.

Called Shop Premium Outlets, its fifth platform, is in the early stages of beta-testing with its VIP Shopper Club.

"We've received significant interest from the brands and retailers currently in Premium Outlets, and we're on schedule to launch to the general public later this spring," said Simon Chairman, CEO, and President David Simon.

