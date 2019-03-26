Superior Plus announces acquisition of the propane distribution assets of Phelps Sungas

Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF -0.8% ) has entered into an agreement to acquire substantially all of the propane distribution assets of Phelps Sungas and BMK of Geneva by Q2 2019.

The Acquisition is anticipated to add ~8,600 residential and commercial customers and 8.5M gallons of retail propane and distillate sales to Superior’s Energy Distribution operations in the U.S. and allows Superior to strategically grow its footprint in New York.

“The acquisition of the propane distribution assets of Phelps will be Superior’s first tuck-in acquisition in 2019 and demonstrates our continued commitment to grow our footprint in the Northeast U.S.” said Luc Desjardins, Superior’s President and CEO.