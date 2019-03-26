Adobe, Microsoft team to take on Salesforce

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are teaming up to mutually bolster sales and marketing software capabilities to take on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

A new LinkedIn integration will make it easier for Adobe product users to find potential customers for business goods. If the LinkedIn ad campaign succeeds in finding buyers, the customer can then use Microsoft's Dynamics 365 sales software to close the deals.

Last year, Adobe acquired B2B software firm Marketo for $4.75B and paved the way for the LinkedIn partnership.