BBBY, SRNE among premarket gainers

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) +59% on positive reproxalap data.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition (NASDAQ:HUNT) +57% .

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) +22% as an activist group is targeting turning over the company's entire board.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +16% on approval of oral Endoxifen as post-mastectomy treatment for a U.S. breast cancer patient.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +13% positive interim safety and efficacy data from two ongoing open label, single arm Phase 1/2 studies of Annamycin.

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) +11% on increase in previously announced contract value.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +7% bounces back after yesterday's fall.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +7% on expansion into urology.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +6% .