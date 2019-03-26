BBBY, SRNE among premarket gainers

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) +59% on positive reproxalap data.
Hunter Maritime Acquisition (NASDAQ:HUNT) +57%.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) +22% as an activist group is targeting turning over the company's entire board.
Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +16% on approval of oral Endoxifen as post-mastectomy treatment for a U.S. breast cancer patient.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +13% positive interim safety and efficacy data from two ongoing open label, single arm Phase 1/2 studies of Annamycin.
Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) +11% on increase in previously announced contract value.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +7% bounces back after yesterday's fall.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) +7% on expansion into urology.
Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +6%.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +8% on announcing Phase 2 Trial Results for its Leading SP-102 Program
