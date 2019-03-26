Neogen slides ~14% on Q3 earnings miss

Neogen slips (NEOG -13.8% ) as the company says that Q3 results reflect various challenges, including continued weakness in the global animal protein market and currency headwinds

Animal Safety segment sales decreased 2% to ~$47M due to lower sales to distributor partners into the animal protein market, including rodent and insect control products

Food Safety segment sales is +8% to $51M, with rapid diagnostics revenues up 17%

Gross margin was declines 130bps Y/Y to 45.7% primarily as a result of mix shifts within Food Safety and Animal Safety segments;

Operating margin compresses ~180bps to 15%.

Previously: Neogen misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (March 26)