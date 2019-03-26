MIND CTI acquires Message Mobile GmbH for ~$3M

MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) announces signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Message Mobile GmbH, a leading provider of enterprise messaging, communication and payment solutions, based in Lüneburg, Germany.

Purchase price for the transaction is ~$3M in total, $2.25M in cash and ~$0.75M in 345,908 MIND shares to Dr. Martin Hecker, Message Mobile’s founder.

Message Mobile will operate as the German headquarters for MIND and will be led by Gilad Parness, VP Enterprise Solutions, a member of the current MIND management team.

The transaction is expected to be marginally accretive to MIND’s EPS, in FY19 and thereafter.