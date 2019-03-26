Shell starts exploratory deepwater drilling off Bulgarian coast

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.3% ) says it is set to begin drilling an exploration well for oil and gas in a block off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast next month.

Shell says the well will be drilled in the Block 1/14 Khan Kubrat block, where it has previously conducted a geological survey, at a depth of 1,300 meters and is expected to take about three months.

Shell is teaming with Repsol and Woodside Energy after winning a contract with Bulgaria in 2016 for deepwater exploratory drilling as part of the country's efforts to end its almost complete reliance on Russia’s natural gas supplies.