Energy 

Shell starts exploratory deepwater drilling off Bulgarian coast

|About: Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)|By:, SA News Editor

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +1.3%) says it is set to begin drilling an exploration well for oil and gas in a block off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast next month.

Shell says the well will be drilled in the Block 1/14 Khan Kubrat block, where it has previously conducted a geological survey, at a depth of 1,300 meters and is expected to take about three months.

Shell is teaming with Repsol and Woodside Energy after winning a contract with Bulgaria in 2016 for deepwater exploratory drilling as part of the country's efforts to end its almost complete reliance on Russia’s natural gas supplies.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox