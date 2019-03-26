Marsh brings together cyber insurers to evaluate what works

Marsh, a division of Marsh & McLennan (MMC +0.4% ), launches a program in which participating insurers will evaluate the effectiveness of cybersecurity offerings.

The initial group of insurers in Marsh's Cyber Catalyst program are: Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF); AXIS (AXS +0.1% ); AXA XL's division of AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF); Beazley (OTCPK:BEAZF); CFC; Munich Re; Sompo International (OTCPK:NHOLF); and Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY) North America.

Participating insurers will evaluate offerings that address major cyber risks, such as data breach, business interruption, data theft or corruption, and cyber extortion, with the goal of better equipping organizations to select cybersecurity solutions that can have a meaningful impact on cyber risk.

Products and services that are deemed effective will be given the designation of "Cyber Catalyst". The first such designations are expected to be announced in Q2 2019.