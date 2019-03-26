Baird: Buy Boeing as risks are priced in

Investors should "aggressively buy" Boeing (BA +0.6% ) shares as the stock’s recent slump already reflects the grounding of the 737 MAX and a possible reset of 2019 guidance, according to Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment.

"We believe the risk/reward is very compelling on the Boeing stock at current levels," he declared, recommending that both short- and long-term investors aggressively buy shares.

Arment expects a software solution for the 737 MAX within days and implementation to begin immediately for grounded aircraft and those awaiting delivery.

He also lowered estimates for Boeing's 2019 deliveries and cut his earnings estimate for the year by $0.40 a share, to $19.85.