Stocks jump, bond prices slide in early trade

Stocks start with broad gains as bond prices slide, as mounting fears of a global economic slowdown ease for at least a day; S&P and Dow both +1%, Nasdaq +1.1%.
"We're just going through a pretty healthy digestion of gains," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "Q1 softness will probably be followed by a recovery in Q2, both on an economic perspective as well as an earnings outlook."
European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.9%, Germany's DAX +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -1.5%.
In U.S. corporate news, Bed Bath & Beyond +27.8% after WSJ reported that activists are seeking to replace the company's entire 12-person board.
All 11 S&P 500 industry groups open higher, led by energy (+1.6%), financials (+1.2%) and information technology (+0.9%), while the defensive-oriented utilities (+0.2%) and real estate (+0.2%) sectors lag.
U.S. Treasury prices have cooled a bit, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.27% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.45%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.72.
WTI crude oil +2.3% to $60.20/bbl.
Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing
