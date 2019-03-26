Stocks jump, bond prices slide in early trade

Stocks start with broad gains as bond prices slide, as mounting fears of a global economic slowdown ease for at least a day; S&P and Dow both +1% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

"We're just going through a pretty healthy digestion of gains," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "Q1 softness will probably be followed by a recovery in Q2, both on an economic perspective as well as an earnings outlook."

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.9% , Germany's DAX +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +2.2% but China's Shanghai Composite -1.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Bed Bath & Beyond +27.8% after WSJ reported that activists are seeking to replace the company's entire 12-person board.

All 11 S&P 500 industry groups open higher, led by energy ( +1.6% ), financials ( +1.2% ) and information technology ( +0.9% ), while the defensive-oriented utilities ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ) sectors lag.

U.S. Treasury prices have cooled a bit, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.27% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.45%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 96.72.

WTI crude oil +2.3% to $60.20/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing