More on Nordex FY results

Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF) says that the company met its guidance for FY 2018, however sales declines 20.1% Y/Y to €2,459.1M; order book for new wind turbines was €3.9B

EBITDA margin declines ~240bps to 4.1%.

Installed 828 wind turbines with a total output of 2.5 GW in 17 countries

Service segment sales increased 9% to €342.6M and contributed 14% to overall sales; serviced more than 7,500 wind turbines with total capacity of 18.5 GW on long-term service contracts.

Order book in the Service segment rose by 12% to €2,217.7M

Recorded a positive free cash flow of €44M.

For 2019, the company expects sales of ~€3.2B- €3.5B, with installations and related sales in 2H 2019 will be well above 1H 2019; forecasts EBITDA margin of ~3%-5%; anticipates capital expenditures to reach ~€120M

